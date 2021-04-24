Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Total by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

