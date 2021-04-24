Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $65,000 in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,051,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.