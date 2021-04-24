Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of DNLI opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock worth $159,691,322. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

