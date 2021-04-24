Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

RTLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

