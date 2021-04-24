Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

