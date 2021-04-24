Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

