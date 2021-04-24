Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $192,225.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $94,475.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

