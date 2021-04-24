Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00.

KTOS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.