Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$25.08 and a 12-month high of C$42.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.45.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

