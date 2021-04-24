Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

