Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after buying an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

