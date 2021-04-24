SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 430.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,475.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 97,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $40.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

