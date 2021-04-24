Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,279 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

