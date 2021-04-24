Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $66,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $238.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $246.24. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.