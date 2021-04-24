HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HONE. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

