Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder Sells 17,560 Shares of Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

