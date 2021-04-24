NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. NICE has a twelve month low of $160.73 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NICE by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,605,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

