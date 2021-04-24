Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.00

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 24193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $194.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

