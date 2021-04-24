Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 5,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 266,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

MMX has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after buying an additional 681,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

