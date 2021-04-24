Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 17,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 358,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Blucora alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.