Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.75

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 19908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

