Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $228.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

