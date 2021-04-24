Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMLEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CMLEF stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

