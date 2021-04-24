Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SYX opened at $45.72 on Friday. Systemax has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 7.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

