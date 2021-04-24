Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 3,047 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,751,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73.

