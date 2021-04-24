Roth Capital Increases Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target to $35.00

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

LAKE opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

