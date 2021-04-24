B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.34.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 612,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

