RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. RealPage has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

