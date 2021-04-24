Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Hold”

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -202.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,707 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

