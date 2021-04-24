B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

BTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.34.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

