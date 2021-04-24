Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEEL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

