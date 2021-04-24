International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMBL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GMBL stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

