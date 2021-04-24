International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 125.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

