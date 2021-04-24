Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

