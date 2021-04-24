International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,941 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

RCL opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

