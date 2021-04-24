International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 205,474 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,474 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

