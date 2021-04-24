Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $29,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 2,891.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 1,813,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

