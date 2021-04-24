NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $376,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.47 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

