SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

