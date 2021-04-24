NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,489.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,119.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

