NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 6,459.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.29% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

PXI opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

