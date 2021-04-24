Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 236.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after purchasing an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $111.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

