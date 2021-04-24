Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.45.

NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

