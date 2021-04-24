Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.21 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

