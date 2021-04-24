Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Major Shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr Sells 328,620 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 36,829 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $503,452.43.

On Friday, March 26th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 35,171 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $481,490.99.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $721,853.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36.

On Friday, March 19th, Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00.

HOOK stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

