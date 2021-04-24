Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 25,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 265,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $18,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

