Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Miriam L. Haas Sells 63,567 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,706.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,706.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

