Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Steven M. Weddell Sells 103,543 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 65.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

