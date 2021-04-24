Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

