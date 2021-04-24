Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Argus from $625.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.71 and its 200-day moving average is $503.29. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

